"Come Play for the Day" is the theme of the City of El Cajon's Fourth annual America on Main Street City event: Saturday, May 20, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Location: Downtown El Cajon, on Main Street & Rea Avenue between Magnolia Avenue and Ballantyne Street. Free Parking, Admission and activities. America on Main Street is a full day of fun for people of all ages! Highlights include; a Naturalization Ceremony at 11:30 a.m., live entertainment on three stages, American and ethnic food booths, a chili cook off, new amusement rides, Jimmie Johnson's car show, arts and crafts, a large unique petting zoo, face-painting, rock climbing, a Tylor Guitar giveaway, and much more. For more information call 619-441-1762.