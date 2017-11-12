Alternative Christmas Market, Sunday, November 12th 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. At La Mesa First United Methodist Church 4690 Palm Ave, La Mesa 91941. Give the perfect gift this Christmas... the gift of giving to those in need. This Market allows you the opportunity to provide housing, livestock, food, supplies, and clothing for people here and abroad. These items are distributed to the needy through non-profit agencies. For more information call 619-466-4165