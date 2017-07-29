Alpine Boutiques and Businesses host 1st Annual "Christmas in July"

Alpine "Christmas in July" shopping event a festive shopping event that is sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit! Get a jump on the holidays with this fun event! 8 Retailers will be participating in the "Christmas in July" event. Receive your shopping event punch card, visit participating retailers on July 29 and be entered to win gift cards from your favorite Alpine retailers. Alpine Garden and Gifts, 2442 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine-Back in Time Vintage Emporium, 2253 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine- Celene's Boutique, 2140 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine- Chic Boutique, 2175 Arnold Way, Alpine- Dana's Boutique, 2271 Alpine Boulevard, Suite E, Alpine- Postal Annex, 2710 Alpine Boulevard, suite K, Alpine- The Blue Poppy, 2554 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine-Vita Luna Boutique, 1347 Tavern Road #5, Alpine. For more information call 619-972-2972.