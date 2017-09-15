Alley Cat Art Walk In September

An evening of art while enjoying food, drinks and music in the alley. Visit local art galleries and businesses to collect stamps and be eligible to win prizes! This event showcases the local art district and other local businesses and restaurants on E. Main Street and Rea Avenue between Magnolia Avenue and Sulzfeld Drive. Arts and craft vendors will have displays and products for sale in the alley way, also an opportunity drawing and live Bluegrass/Jazz music. Proceeds benefit St. Madeleine Sophie's Center. For more information, please 619-442-5129, ext. 115 or visit www.stmsc.org.