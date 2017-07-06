Albertson's to host Moblie Blood Drive, Thursday, July 6, 2017 form 12p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2899 Jamacha Rd El Cajon CA 92019 in the Parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volubteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as thoes going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meet the following requirements: 17 or older (age 16 requires a parental consent) 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and pleanty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon singing up to donate. To schedule an appointment call 619-469-7322.