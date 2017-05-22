Albertson's to Host Mobile Blood Drive

Albertsons to host moblie drive in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, Monday, May 22 from 1:00p.m. to 6:30p.m. at 2899 jamacha Rd El Cajon, CA 92019. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Appoximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as thoes going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meet the following eligility requirements: 17 or older (age 16 requires a parental consent) 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo ID must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 619-469-7322 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org.