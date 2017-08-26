Air Group One Breakfast

Commemorative Air Force-Air Group One invites you to attend their monthly breakfast meeting on Saturday, August 26, at 9:00 a.m. at their hangar, 1921 N. Marshall Ave. Hanger #13. Guest speakers will include Heroic WWII Veterans speaking about their experiences. Brave aircrews that flew B-24s in England, over the D-Day invasion, Iwo Jima, the Berlin Airlift, and more. This is an excellent opportunity to hear for the heroes that were there, tell it in thier own words. These men represent a piece of WWII living history that is repidly disappearing. A $5 donation for the breakfast is requested. For more information, visit www.ag1caf.org.