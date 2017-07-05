Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Spring Valley, CA Sponsored by: San Diego Vascular Center- Residents living in and around Spring Valley, CA can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Atonement Lutheran Church will host this community event on July 5. The site is located at 10245 Loma Rancho Drive in Spring Valley. Screenings are affordable, convenient for wheelchairs and those witth trouble walking. Free parking is also available. Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to creat a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.