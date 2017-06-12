9TH Annual Taste of La Mesa is 15 Days Away Join Us and Have a feast of a good time!

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce's 9th Annual "Taste of La Mesa" is right around the corner. The fun begins on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive in La Mesa. The VIP ticket price is $60 and allows those tickets holders to have an early tasting from 5:00pm to 6:00pm and then continue sampling through 8pm. General admission tickets are $40 per person. Tickest may be purchased vis the website: www.lamesachamber.com or by calling the Chamber office 619-465-7700. You may also order them from Mary England by calling her cell phone 619-251-7730.