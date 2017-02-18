The Pacific Southwest Wildlife Arts, Inc. (PSWA) will present its 44th annual California Open Wildlife Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, at Liberty Station in San Diego's Piont Loma area. The Festival, open to the public, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both weekend days at Liberty Station's Corky McMillin Event Center, NTC Promenade, 2875 Dewey Road, San Diego. Admission is $5 per person per day, and children under 12 of age are free. For more information, visit www.PSWA.net.