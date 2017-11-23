The 2017 Waddle and Trot 5k is being held in Santee Lakes Preserve Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd! The event is open to everyone who wants to get ready for their Thanksgiving dinner and helo their Community at the same time! The park will be open at 6:00 a.m. and the 5k festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. the event will end around 11:00 a.m. ensuring that everyone will be ready for their remaining Thanksgiving festivities. All of the profits from this event will go to Santee Santas, the Santee Food Bank and the Santee Lakes Foundation allowing for the continuation of their services and projects within Santee and surrounding communities. Information and signups are available at www.waddleandtrot.com. Until October 31st, there is a $5 off coupon for all registrants. For more information call 619-504-9210.