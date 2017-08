Free evening moview all summer for the whole family. On Staurday, August 26: Moana (PG) will be playing at Lindo Lake County Park 12660 Lindo Lane Lakeside. This is a smoke-free and alcohol-free park. Dogs on leash are welcome. Movie will begin 15 minutes after sunset. Summer movies in the park us a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Come early and get a good seat! For more information call 619-443-9176.