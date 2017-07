Save the Date- The Alley Car Art & Wine Walk committee is excited to announce that the Alley Cat Art & Wine Walk is returning on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 5-10 p.m. We are celebrating the arts in our historic downtown during the only event in Downtown El Cajon that is focused on the arts. The event will be filled with Fine Art, art vendors, wine tasting, beer garden and music. Location: Sophie's Gallery 109 Rea Ave., El Cajon.