The 15th Annual Women In Leadership Luncheon, Friday September 22, 2017 at the Town and Country Hotel in Mission Valley- Golden Ballroom, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Women in Leadership awards. These awards provide an opportunity for any individual or organization to honor a special woman who has made an impact in the San Diego community. All nominees will be recognized at the luncheon. Deadline for submissions is Friday, August 25, 2017. For more information contact Rosemary Reed at 619-440-6161.