15th Annual Explore Mission Trails Day Features Nature Walks and Activities for All Ages.

Explore Mission Trails Day an annual celebration at Mission Trails Regional Park. This year's theme is connecting with Nature. The free event is open to the public and connects people with nature walks and other activities such as live animal exhibits, crafts for kids, rock wall climbing and much more for the whole family. For additional information and event schedule are available on the Mission Trails website at mtrp.org/emtday. Location: Mission Trails Regional Park East Fortuna Staging Area. Most events will take place between 9a.m. and 2p.m.