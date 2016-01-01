Articles by Sharp Grossmont Hospital Health News Team

SPECIAL TO THE EAST COUNTY CALIFORNIAN

It has been proven by medical science that participating in arts and crafts cannot only be rewarding, but also has many self-health benefits. As we celebrate National Craft Month, the staff at Sharp Grossmont Hospital realizes the importance of utilizing arts and crafts that not only benefit the person creating the craft, but with its many opportunities to take that craft and turn it into a gift of love and healing benefits the patients that Sharp Grossmont serves on a daily basis..