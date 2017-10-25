“He’s slimy,” said 10-year-old Lakeside resident, Olivia Quecke, of the frog she was holding that was on display at the Santee Historical Society on Oct. 21 courtesy of Zovargo.

Zoovargo, a roving collection of animals and reptiles that visits schools, girl scout troops and more, was asked by Carol Crafts, president of the society, to hold an event at their Edgemoor Barn Museum on Magnolia Avenue. Zovargo brought its pixie frog-African bullfrog, Madagascar hissing cockroach, giant forest and flat rock scorpions, and a rosy boa snake to share with the kids and adults who visited.

“The frogs are talkative today,” said Crafts. “By having a kid friendly event it gives them an opportunity to also learn about history.”

Created in 2012, Amanda Plante and Larry Miller, founders of Zovargo, stage events all over Southern California.

“We are 100 percent education outreach,” said Plante. “Kids might have some fear about animals and say, ‘I will never hold that’ and then leave saying ‘That’s my favorite.’”

Zovargo’s mission is to foster human-animal connections through unique encounters and interactive educational programs that inspire conversation stewardship. One of their programs includes hosting interns like Marissa Villanueva and Scottish native Jenny Navratil.

Zovargo, located on Mission Gorge in San Diego, is available for private events and birthday parties.