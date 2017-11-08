“They are on TV all the time” said El Cajon resident Josue Ponce. That is, Tijuana’s soccer team, XOLOS, who made an appearance, several players, at Santee’s Cox Solutions Store on Nov. 6. Its games are televised on Cox Cable. “I have friends that have their jerseys,” added Ponce.

They are a Mexican professional soccer team founded in 2007 that won its first title in 2012. Its full name is Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, commonly referred to as XOLOS de Tijuana, or XOLOS.

Joe Corona, who hails from Chula Vista, was on the winning team in 2012. Corona said, “I’ve been with them about eight years. If soccer fans have a chance to go down there and experience a game---it’s a just a different experience.” The XOLOS play in the 33,333-seat Estadio Caliente stadium.

Miguel Servin, who works in Santee, said, “I’ve been down there for a few games. Their fan base is very passionate especially since they won a championship about five years ago. They play in Tijuana and to cross over you must have your passport. I love their micheladas. We took a taxi from the border to the stadium. This is the first time I’ve seen them appear in Santee.” Micheladas are a spicy Mexican beer and lime cocktail.

Radio station Què Buena 106.5 FM was on hand to greet and entertain the fans lined up outside the store along with a Mexican hairless dog, on a leash, nearby the radio station’s canopy. The XOLOS cheerleaders were also available for photo opportunities.

Super fan, who they call XOLO Beerro Partida, was on hand in a mask and got pictures with the players with an item bearing masks, facial recreations, of the championship’s winning players on it. Also on hand was its human mascot, dressed in a Mexican hairless dog outfit and the team’s jersey. The mascot said, “It’s always an honor to represent the club.”

Players who appeared for pictures, selfies and autographs were Alejandro Guido, Juan Carlos Nunez, Michael Orozco, and Joe Corona. Excited fans were given small soccer balls courtesy of Cox Cable and players autographed team pictures or other items. 2017 Apertura Tijuana schedule: LIGA MX lists their 11/19 as their next game, an away game, against Toluca.