We are having a wonderful wet winter, much needed with our drought, but living in Southern California, there is only so much rain that we can take at one time. We have had some really wonderful storm systems that have come through at a steady pace bringing much needed rain. And the storm system that we are hitting right now is no exception when it comes to our need for water and has the potential to bring a lot of water to our reservoirs, local rivers and estuaries throughout the region.

But storms like this, which they are calling the most dynamic in seven years is going to produce one to 10 inches of precipitation during a six day deluge. Snow levels are expected to be down to 4,500 feet and the San Diego River is predicted to reach 7.5 feet by Friday evening, flooding the Mission Valley area. Our soils are already saturated and it is expected, if this storm remains on track that we will have several days where the rain that we receive will be runoff, potentially flooding all of our rivers and estuaries. Although it seems odd at times to talk about disaster preparedness due to a rainstorm, with our demographics it is imperative that we treat long-term rainstorms as potentially dangerous events.

So it is time to break out the sand bags, have an emergency plan to get family, pets and animals to higher ground if necessary, stay alert for large trees that might pull up from the roots and have food and drinkable water ready in case of power outages. Because all of these things are possible when our region gets too much rain too fast and it is nothing to take lightly.

Along with runoff comes the possibilities of mudslides and this worst storm of the year is hitting us at a time when we are getting back to business after a series of long holidays and school breaks. And we all know how our freeways get when it rains just a little, so with this much rain coming it is essential to be a defensive driver. Slow down on the freeways and look carefully at puddles, because in many cases the water is much deeper than it looks.

Planning for heavy rains, even though they are not a common thing in our region is as important as preparing for earthquakes and wildfires. Our topography cannot take the deluge of water that other areas of the country can handle, and over the last year, massive flooding across the nation has displaced and killed many people. As an individual, a family and a community we need to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature decides to bring us. All of the things that this storm and storms that might follow are potentially deadly and costly. So keep yourself informed. Stay in contact with your local city sites and have an evacuation plan. But most important, be smart and be safe. Many potential problems can be avoided by utilizing common sense