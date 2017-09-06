Dear East County Community, summer reading is over but Lakeside Library continues offering great programs for all ages. Here is what’s coming up in September:

For Kids

Kids in Action Storytime – Mondays 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Play – Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.

Baby Storytime – Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime – Thursdays 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime Fridays – 10:30 a.m.

Spanish/English Bilingual Storytime – Fridays 3:30 p.m.

NEW: Chinese Story Time on Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Learn about Chinese culture every Wednesday: Stories in Mandarin and English.

There will also be music and crafts for kids ages 5-11.

Paws to Read – first and third Wednesday 4:00 p.m.

Meet Pat and sweet yellow retriever Cabo from Love on a leash.

S.T.E.A.M. Explorers – first and third Thursday – 3:30 p.m.

Hour of Code – 9/14 – 3:30 p.m.

Sewing Club for Kids – 9/28 – 3:30 p.m.

Chess Club – Thursdays - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 – 11 a.m. - Keyip! Kechuw! Listen! Make! Native American Storytime

Come listen to a Native American-themed story and make a special craft. Perfect attendance prizes will be awarded, snacks will be provided at each meeting. Program is for kids in grades K-2. This program is in partnership with the Barona Cultural Center and Museum.

For Families:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. – Rock Painting

Facebook has a site called "Lakeside Rocks". We will be painting rocks to hide throughout the world. When other people find your painted rocks, they take a picture and post on FB and re-hide the rock.

Saturday, Sept. 9 - 2:00 p.m. - Amazing Reptile Show

The Reptile Association of San Diego (RASD) is a non-profit group with the mission of promoting the responsible keeping of reptiles, and encouraging and inspiring the next generation of herpetology enthusiasts. You are invited to have hands-on experience with their beautiful scaled friends.

Saturday, Sept. 23 - 11:00 a.m. - Wonder Woman Day at the Lakeside Library

Come and celebrate Wonder Woman with crafts, ga.m.es and snacks. There will be fun for all ages as we celebrate the release of the Wonder Woman movie on DVD. Come dressed up to get a chance to win a prize.

For Teens

Tuesday, Sept. 12 - 3:30 p.m. - Teen Tuesday Craft: Making Bead Sandals

Teen's ages 11-17 will make beautiful bead sandals with Dawnne-Marie Miller. Light refreshments will be provided and teens will get a chance to meet others and make new friends.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – 3:30 p.m. TAG

The teen Advisory Group (TAG) meets for snacks and brainstorming cool ideas for teen programming.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 - 4:00 p.m. - Teen Anime Club (NEW!)

Teens will discuss all things anime and have some fun. There will be light refreshments provided. For teens grades 6-12.

For Adults

Saturday, Sept. 2 – 2 p.m. - Coloring for Adults

Pick up a new and healthy habit: Coloring! We have become busier with each passing day, and as technology escalates, so does our amount of work, responsibilities and the inevitable stress. Putting colored pencils to paper is relaxing and produces peace of mind next to beautiful designs.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 - 5:00 p.m. - Art Opening: Nyx Sanguino

“Artist of the Month” for September is Nyx Sanguino, a Colombian artist and photographer, specializing in oil painting, acrylic painting, makeup art and poetry. Not only is she delivering beautiful designs, she also has a son Ramses Sanguino diagnosed with autism who was featured many times by the media for being a genius. Join us to meet this .amazing lady and her art. Light refreshments will be served.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 2:00 p.m. - Zentangle Class 1 (pumpkin greeting card)

Intimidated by art? Zentangle® Art Method is for you. Zentangle takes the “hard” out of art. Zentangle is an easy, unique, new art method that creates beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. During the drawing process you relax, focus, and get into a state of well-being. Zentangle is therefore a healing art. Certified Zentangle teacher Janet Masey will give two Zentangle classes in Lakeside this Summer/Fall. We are Zentangeling a Pumpkin Greeting Card. This program is for adults and teens. RSVP required!

One-on One Computer help Every Wednesday 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 and Friday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Call in advance to reserve a 30 minute individual class about a topic you want to learn more. We can help you with basic computer questions.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – 11:00 a.m. Kaffeeklatsch

Our book talk matinee with light refreshments is back!

For the complete calendar of events go to www.sdcl.org / Events/Lakeside or stop by the branch at 9839 Vine Street in Lakeside. Phone 619-334-1811. Like us on Facebook and Instagram.