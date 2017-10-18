Dinnertime at Waterford Terrace Retirement Community is always an elegant affair, but the grand opening celebration of the new rooftop park on the evening of October 12 was cause for celebration and a fine party atop the 6th floor. Fresh Air Jazz Trio had everyone soaking up the view while tapping their feet to light jazz. Guests enjoyed elegant hors d’oeuvres such as Caprese salad skewers and mini shrimp cocktails and finishing with cannoli and eclairs.

As the sun began to set behind him, Juan Sotelo, executive director of Waterford Terrace, thanked everyone who came to the festivities.

“It’s a true privilege to have everyone here. This evening was the effort of many hours by many people, including our Chef Joe and his amazing food,” said Sotelo.

Mark Peper, Chief Operating Officer of Sunshine Management, which manages Waterford Terrace, said that rooftop park took six months in the making.

“It’s just one more thing that sets Waterford Terrace apart from so many other retirement communities. That and the food,” said Pepper, who oversees the operation of 19 retirement facilities within the United States.

“Waterford Terrace is my favorite property to visit. The food alone puts it at the top,” he said.

That, and the view, which all the residents will now enjoy even more from the new rooftop park, which sports a small putting green. Lylas McLaughlin tested her putting skills while her daughter Sue McLaughlin looked on.

“Mom loves it here, ever since she moved a year ago. She’s so happy,” Sue McLaughlin said.

“It’s like family here,” said her mother, who still has her house not far from Waterford.

People come from all over the United States to live at the 28-year-old Waterford Terrace retirement community, such as Shirley Gorman and Bill Goggin, both from Ventura.

“I looked at many retirement communities and easily decided on Waterford Terrace,” Goggin said. “They had the best food. That’s how I made my decision.”

La Mesa City Councilmembers as well as members of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce joined Waterford Terrace residents on the ribbon-cutting festivities.

For more information about Waterford Terrace Retirement Community, go to www.sunshineretirementliving.com/la-mesa-retirement-living or call 619-822-2505.