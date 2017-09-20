Life, it’s everywhere. From the lowest depths of our great oceans to the outer limits of our atmosphere life is present, adapting and growing. As you examine the world around you water will be at the heart of this phenomenon. It’s the requirement needed for all life to begin, grow and in which it flourishes. Even a tiny baby is protected and begins life surrounded by a watery bubble, safe and sound in their mother’s womb.

In nature water is the only compound that can exist, on its own, in three phases (solid, liquid, gas) at the same time. Vast oceans of water cover our globe and surround the continents we live on becoming a giant buffering system for all life on earth. We watch and admire as water vapor is evaporated from these massive oceans rising into our atmosphere forming feather canyons and ice cream shaped cloud castles for our enjoyment. These heavy laden giants release their bounty of fresh water over landmasses where the rain soaks the ground eventually flowing back into rivers and streams.

All you have to do is look through a microscope at a drop of pond water to discover it teaming with life. Our planet is an amazing incubator in which all life wants to thrive and compete for its place in the world. We marvel at their apparent connection to one another as well as their ability to adapt and survive in some extreme environmental conditions.

The realization that water is the essence of life has encouraged many cultures to incorporate water into their worship. They search far and wide, traveling up mighty rivers to their source hoping to find sacred springs or fountains of life that might preserve them in the hope of fighting off the inevitable aging process.

On a practical level there is nothing more satisfying to quench our thirst then a glass of water. Cool, clean, crystal clear water the essence of what your body needs to live by making up ninety plus percent of our body’s mass. It is the quintessential element of all life.

Although we are mostly made of H2O there is something more that makes us who we are. It’s an elusive unique quality that makes Peter different from John or James. Although these traits can be acquired they also seem to be pre disposed at conception through our genes that are carefully recorded in our DNA.

Who we are, the way in which we see the world around us as well as interact with it transcends the physical world of molecules, elements and compounds. There’s an elusive spark to life that is hard to put our finger on, which can’t be ignored and is present in all living things to one degree or another.

This breath of life that fills us and animates us is responsible for turning ordinary inorganic dust into living breathing creatures. We are totally helpless at birth but created with an innate ability to make a sound so nerve racking that our parents would be motivated to attend to our every need. There is also a genetic-parental-emotional connection that insures that our parents will provide, protect and nurture us.

Our Creator has designed into us and the life around us amazing systems to ensure our survival. He was the One, who in the very beginning filled lifeless earth with His own breath thus turning dust into living creatures. “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.”

Jesus taught that all creation needed to do was cry out to their Heavenly Father and he would provide what they needed “Ask, and it will be given you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.”

Jesus went on to explain that if we as ordinary parents only give good gifts to our own children when they ask, then how much more will our Heavenly Father give to those who ask of Him!

God loves us. He had a plan in place from the very beginning and that plan is still on schedule, and by the way it’s His schedule. What an incredible world we live in that is filled with wonder at every turn. Are you ready to exercise your free will by calling out to your Heavenly Father?

In the last chapter, of the last book in the bible there is an invitation to all creation. “And the Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come’! And let him who hears say, Come! And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely.” Jesus is the water of life!