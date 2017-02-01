It is Super Bowl time and it should prove to be a good game with the New England Patriots battling out with the Atlanta Falcons. Though many choose to throw Super Bowl parties at home, many love to go out and enjoy the game without the hassle of cleanup and the camaraderie and competition between team fans. East County has several places to go on Super Bowl Sunday, each offering specials for the day and fun activities. Here are some of the events happening in and around your area.

Spring Valley

In Spring Valley, Cali Comfort Restaurant & Sports bar is celebrating Super Bowl with $8 pitchers of beer, $0.50 wings and a wide range of discounted appetizers.

El Cajon

Downtown Cafe in El Cajon is showing the game on eight screens, along with its already popular Happy Hour.

Also in El Cajon, URBN St. Brewing will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. for a “brunch party turned football bash.” Live music will come from The Lucky Lonely and a chili cook-off. And for food, it has $2 off wings, free kids pizza with the order of any craft pie, and $15 Core Four pitchers (Saison, IPA, Brown, XPA).

El Cajon’s Black Angus Steakhouse is celebrating Super Bowl LI this Sunday with a special deal for its game day. For just $10, customers can get a Certified Angus Beef 1/2-pound Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries & 16 oz. Bud Light. The game day special is valid in the BullsEye Bar at every Black Angus restaurant. Additionally, Black Angus has all day happy hours on drinks and full-sized appetizers the day of the Super Bowl.

Santee

Santee’s Oggi’s Sports Bar guarantees Super Bowl viewing success with huge flat screen TVs, and as always opens at 9:00 a.m. on NFL Sundays. With its wide variety of food and its select craft beers, it is a go-to for a big game with no bad seat in the house.

La Mesa

In La Mesa, The Hills Local Pub is giving away money, along with its drink and food specials. Buy a $10 gift card to put your name on a football square, for a winner each quarter and a chance for $1,000 during the fourth quarter.

Lakeside

Lakeside’s Eastbound Bar & Grill is offering Super Bowl To-Go packages. Packages include 20 Buffalo wings for $20.99, 40 for $35.95 and 60 for $50.94. You can start adding a pizza starting at $6. For this deal email amanda@eastboundbarandgrill.com. Or watch the game there.

La Mesa & El Cajon

With two locations in El Cajon and La Mesa, Hooleys is offering a bar area special for the big game with its #NFLspecials. Well cocktails and Coors Light Drought with its $4 from the pub special. And its “$6 pub grub” offers zucchini chips, Tinker Tacos, boneless wings 1/2 & 1/2 sliders, sweet potato fries and mini quesadillas.