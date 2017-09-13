The Valhalla High School cross country team is high stepping it after winning three division championships and placing runner-up in another at last Friday’s 23rd annual Mustang Invitational at Chula Vista’s Rohr Park.

The Norsemen swept titles in the boys and girls varsity Silver Division and also won the boys junior varsity Silver Division title. For good measure, the East County team finished runner-up in the girls JV Silver Division team standings.

It was a power-packed showing on the trail for the traditionally strong East County school.

Head coach Carter Yarborough was obviously pleased by the team’s overall performance.

“We have a lot of returners (on the boys varsity team), so that being said, we have a very experienced team led by two seniors,” the longtime Valhalla coach said. “We have a young girls team filled with freshmen and sophomores — five of our top six were either freshmen or sophomores. It’s a great group of kids, many of whom are first-year runners. They’re having fun while learning.”

Valhalla out-pointed Serra 41-87 to win the girls varsity Silver Division race. The Lady Norsemen recorded two of the top four, three of the top 10, four of the top 12 and five of the top 14 finishers in the 74-deep race.

Freshman Peri Kraft was in a heated foot race with Serra sophomore Alyssa Ruiz before pulling up with leg cramps about 10 yards from the finish line. Ruiz timed 13:51.43 on the 2.2-mile course; Kraft limped across the line finish line in 13:56.19 – still well ahead of third place finisher Gina Queck, a freshman from Mission Bay, who timed 14:00.58.

Sophomore Anna Fraende finished fourth in 14:05.32, followed by teammates Madison Moran (15:10.80), Ariana Martinez (15:16.93) and Kate Branski (15:21.89) to compete the team’s complement of five scorers in the race.

Branski is a freshman, Moran is a sophomore while Martinez is a junior.

The varsity boys ran a 5K course. Seniors Trent Sikute and Kyle Gabrielson, along with junior Jake Waymire, set the pace by finishing in order to lead the Norsemen in the 98-deep race.

Sikute finished fourth in 16:46.57, Gabrielson was fifth in 16:53.42 while Waymire was sixth in 17:06.25. Sophomore Nathan Hernandez was 13th in 17:37.29 while junior Ramon Owens was 18th in 18:05.21 to round out Valhalla’s five scorers.

Serra senior Anthony Benitez won the race in 16:11.53.

The Norsemen out-pointed Hoover 46-53 to win the division team title.

“We did very well, excellent,” Sikute said.

“Our spread wasn’t that far apart (19 seconds for the top three runners and 1:22 for the team’s five scorers), we stayed together as a team,” Gabrielson added.

“I thought we did very well, we finished as a team, just like we practiced,” Waymire said.

Valhalla, which has set a team goal of qualifying for this year’s state championship meet, competes in the Grossmont Hills League alongside longtime resident power Steele Canyon. The race for this year’s league title should be extremely interesting.

“It’s going to be tight,” Gabrielson handicapped. “It will depend on which team has the better race that day.”

The Norsemen couldn’t complain about last Friday’s outing on the course.

Valhalla won the JV Silver Division title by one point over Crawford, 48-49.

Crawford recorded the top two individual finishers in the 2.2-mile race. Junior Cooper Olander was the Norsemen’s top finisher in third place with a time of 11:36.90, while junior Ryan Arnold was sixth in 11:54.62, junior Micah Kneeshaw was 11th in 12:08.23, senior Alex Lieu was 12th in 12:10.53 and senior Michael Nishikawa was 17th in 12:21.68.

The race featured a total of 152 finishers.

The girls JV Silver Division race featured 118 finishers, with Valhalla finishing one point behind Our Lady of Peace for the team title (29-30). The Lady Norsemen recorded their second-place finish on the strength of a tight pack of six runners who finished, in order, from seventh through 12th place, in a span of just 39 seconds.

The pack included freshmen Alivia Wood (11:27.90), Jessie Rincon (11:35.67), Hannah Kneeeshaw (11:36.78) and Emily McBride (11:38.58), sophomore Sierra Nelipovich (11:47.94) and senior Jacqueline Fonseca (11:48.28).

This year’s Mustang Invitational featured a total of nine races. Steele Canyon and Helix both competed in the Blue Division.

Steele Canyon finished first in the girls JV race, second in the girls varsity race and third in the boys varsity race.

Steele Canyon out-pointed San Marcos 45-70 to win the 240-deep girls JV Blue Division title. Top scorers for the Lady Cougars in the 1.65-mile race included sophomore Giana Pizzo (third, 10:42.73), freshman Inela Diaz (fifth, 10:51.46), sophomore Mysti McComack (seventh, 10:54.10), junior Megan Singer (11th, 11:02.03) and sophomore Alexia Orozco Sevilla (19th, 11:16.17).

Steele Canyon finished runner-up to Scripps Ranch by a score of 59-77 in the girls’ varsity Blue Division race.

Eastlake sophomore Patricia Miessner won the race in runaway fashion with a time of 12:36.86 on the 2-2-mile course, followed by San Marcos sophomore Caitlin Cornell in 13:02.66 to secure second place.

Senior Carlene Masar was Steele Canyon’s top finisher in 10th place in 13:50.40, followed by teammates Janella Shallal (12th, 14:00.42), Makenzie Wray (16th, 14:25.00), Anne Lynch (19th, 14:28.29) and Jessica Manzuk (20th, 14:32.90) to round out the team’s five scorers.

Shallal, Lynch and Manzuk are juniors; Wray is a sophomore.

Steele Canyon finished third behind Scripps Ranch and San Marcos in the 96-deep boys varsity Blue Division race. Scripps Ranch topped the division with 51 points while San Marcos finished second with 66 points and Steele Canyon finished third with 79 points.

All three teams finished well ahead of fourth place Bonita Vista (109 points).

The Cougars’ five scorers in the 5K race included senior Matt Scarlett (third, 16:35.01), senior Cristian Medina (15th, 17:07.34), sophomore Richard Cleaves (18th, 17:09.36) and seniors Mitchell McCubbin (22nd, 17:16.23) and Christian O’Neill (23rd, 17:24.69).

Top finishers for Helix included sophomore Jaden Forester (12th, 12:44.12) in the boys JV race, junior Eduardo Martinez (27th, 17:30.85) in the boys varsity race and junior Alysa Small (45th, 15:06.44) in the girls varsity race.

Scripps Ranch senior Bobby Brana won the boys varsity Blue Division race in 16:07.90.

Other division race winners included San Marcos sophomore Callum Chappell (boys JV Blue Division, 12:24.88), Crawford sophomore Ayman Toto (boys varsity Silver Division, 11:20.17), Scripps Ranch senior Lucas Florez (boys JV Blue overflow race, 13:24.68), San Marcos junior Christina De Leone (girls JV Blue Division. 10:36.19) and Christian freshman Alaina Zamorano (girls JV Silver Division, 9:56.22).

The boys JV Blue Division race featured 228 finishers.