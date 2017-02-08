As I am getting older there seems to be more funerals and memorials being scheduled in my life “Turn, turn, turn”. I don’t like it when I get the news that someone I knew, who is younger than I am and in perfect health at the time, succumbs to a stroke “Turn, turn, turn”. I would much rather hear about the twins that were born on New Year’s eve to my neighbors down the street “Turn, turn, turn”. Then watching from a distance as the paint is being thrown up on the walls of the newly converted kid’s nursery it makes me happy to reflect back on the new beginnings in my own life “Turn, turn, turn”.

However, this big old globe we live upon continues to turn causing the winds to blow and our children’s feet to stay planted firmly on its rich vibrant soils “Turn, turn, turn”. Our kids continue to run and jump, with string in hand, chasing after the wind as a stubby tailless kite is being dragged along usually upside down and nowhere near to taking flight “Turn, turn, turn”. However, as I struggle to my feet against constant complaints from my knees, I hear the winds outside making the rafters and beams of my home creak and moan “Turn, turn, turn”.

The recent rains have brought with them much relief from the scorching drought reviving old growth and bringing new life to many volunteers in my garden “Turn, turn, turn”. The thought of having to cut down all the weeds that are beginning to push through the soil makes me shiver, weep and reminds me not to make any plans for the next three months of weekends “Turn, turn, turn”. Looking down I laugh at my index finger which is about half healed from a renegade broken chain on my saw “Turn, turn, turn”.

From a random pocket dial I hear a friend from his hospital bed crying out in intense pain, then at the same time a text pops up from another friend who announces that her cancer scan has come back cancer free “Turn, turn, turn”. Standing next to the lake I pick up five smooth, flat stones and skip one of them seven times across the glass like surface “Turn, turn, turn”. Later that day I stop to help a friend gather large stones from a field where we set them into wet mortar for his home’s foundation “Turn, turn, turn”.

Once back at home I frantically search for my phone, which has become a frequent night time task, finding it hidden under the cushion of a chair I wonder why I have let myself become so dependent on it “Turn, turn, turn”. I read an article, in my local paper, which says that the government would like to begin inserting chips under the epidermal layer of our right hands in an attempt to scuttle credit card fraud “Turn, turn, turn”.

On the home front the Rockets have long silenced their boosters from our indoor courts as the Chargers prepare to mount a complete full scale retreat to their final resting place in Los Angeles “Turn, turn, turn”. “Rouge One, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Martian” vie for our attention from Hollywood’s silver screen as sixty inch flat screens continue to drop in price amid Black Friday’s din. “Turn, turn, turn”. Caught up in all the entertainment there is little time left for prayer, Wednesday night 7:00 pm bible study at our Youth Center or Sunday morning 10 am service at Oakzanita Springs Fellowship where people encourage, exchange stories and embrace one another “Turn, turn, turn”.

As I survey my packed closet I realize that two thirds of the clothes are not being worn anymore and begin to think about what it would be like to de-clutter my closet as well as my life “Turn, turn, turn”. So while I’m out getting boxes to throw away all articles I no longer want, I stop and look through the clothes racks at my favorite discount clothing store where I pick out eight items I just can’t live without “Turn, turn, turn”. As I’m leaving I try and rush threw the automatic swinging doors as they are closing and catch my flannel shirt on the handle putting a huge tear down the back “Turn, turn, turn”. I stop and change into a new shirt I have just purchased and drop off my torn shirt at the tailor’s shop located near where I am parked, where he insists he will have no trouble sewing up the rip “Turn, turn, turn”.

All our fruitless struggles, our endless worries won’t travel with us when we cross the great veil that separates us from our Heavenly Father. Everything is vanity; except for our relationship with Christ!