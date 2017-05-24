More than 1,700 individuals recently boarded the USS Midway Museum for Girl Scouts San Diego’s 17th annual Operation Thin MintTM (OTM) Sendoff celebration.

The event is the culmination of Girl Scouts San Diego’s Operation Thin MintSM (OTM) community service project, a unique local program which sends “a taste of home and a note to show we care” to deployed U.S. military troops, and to veterans. Sendoff sponsors included Wells Fargo, Cox Communications, SDG&E and Old Navy.

Since the OTM program’s inception in 2002, generous cookie customers have donated more than 2.8 million boxes of all varieties of Girl Scout cookies and countless handwritten notes of support to the military. The shipments have reached U.S. Navy, Marine, Army, Air Force and National Guard troops aboard ships, and stationed in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific.

During the sendoff, top Girl Scout cookie sellers revealed that this year, the total of OTM boxes reached 141,570.

Fifteen-year-old Christina Bailey of Santee — the number one top Girl Scout cookie seller in San Diego — was among high achieving Girl Scouts arriving and departing by helicopter.

Christina sold 3,950 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. The 9th-grader was part of a super star group of 20 Girl Scouts who sold 2,017 or more boxes of cookies in 2017. The feat earned them the helicopter ride, as well as the opportunity to take center stage during the program, and to publicly thank cookie customers for supporting the military.

The top sellers also included two La Mesa Girl Scouts: Taylorann Quick and Karen Jean Dumitru. Taylorann, 17, sold the most OTM cookies — nearly half of her overall total of 3,008 boxes were designated for the program. Twelve-year-old Karen Jean sold 3,042 boxes.

All cookie proceeds stay in San Diego to fund local Girl Scout adventures like camp, traveling, science, career exploration and girls’ community projects. Christina plans to use her earnings to attend horse camp and for expenses related to volunteering. The charitable causes she supports with cookie dollars include Santee Santas, the Epilepsy Walk, San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals and the San Diego Zoo.

“Knowing all the good that cookie money does motivates me to reach my sales goals,” says Christina. “I really appreciate how it pays for not just my own activities, but also Girl Scout programs. It’s a win-win!” says Christina.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led enterprise, helping girls like Christina, Taylorann and Karen Jean learn about money management, goal setting, decision making, people skills and business ethics.

To learn more about Girl Scouts opportunities for East County girls in grades K-12 and adult volunteers, visit www.sdgirlscouts.org, or contact Ana Luisa Ponce at aponce@sdgirlscouts.org or (619) 610-0715.