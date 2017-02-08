So many of us depend on our smartphones for many things. I know that I do. Without my personal assistant, I couldn’t keep up with my hectic schedule and the many places I need to be. It makes sure that I am there on time. For those that know me well, I depend on my GPS app to get me wherever I need to be. I am horrible with directions and usually need to go to the same place multiple times, the exact same way, before I can remember the directions myself. With my need to know as soon as possible and the ability to connect with people as soon as possible, my social apps are a necessity for what I do and in most cases makes my job easier and more efficient.

San Diego County recently released a new free app Tell Us Now! This app gives the community the ability to report non-emergency problems to the County and allows you to track progress on a reported problem. This simplifies what would be an arduous process in reporting what is going on in your community. You can report graffiti, abandoned vehicles, potholes, price gauging, air quality and code compliance issues within our unincorporated areas. In this day and age where most of us are so busy that we let many of these things pass. This is a quick way to report a problem in your community and be a part of the solution.

Honestly, I had no idea, but when I went to get this app, I found that this is not a new thing for the San Diego County. They have several apps and alert systems that can make our lives a little bit easier and gives us the ability to find things with the tap of your finger.

Its SD Emergency app provides you with tools that you need to plan, prepare and respond in an emergency. With our recent rains, our vulnerability to wildfires and earthquakes, this app just might save a life.

The County’s mobile version of the County News Center brings you the latest news and videos of what’s happening around the County, and you do not have to leave your phone to know what is going on. One of my favorites is VAPP: The Veterans App designed by Veterans for Veterans. Its goal is to connect veterans, armed forces service members and their families to critical resources at any time. It also is considered a single source for everything a veteran needs to transition to civilian life again.

Fight the Bite! This app gives you the ability to anonymously report mosquito breeding grounds, green swimming pools, report dead birds and treatment and testing in fighting the bite of the West Nile Virus. Know You H20 app helps you self evaluate and helps you improve your water quality, helps with growing practices and can keep track of multiple properties, fields, or farms with drainage and runoff needs.

PulsePoint helps people in the middle of a crisis by providing life-saving assistance to victims of cardiac arrest, where as Finding Rover is an app that uses facial recognition to help dog owners find a lost pet. These are just a few of the apps available through the County, most of them on your phones app store and they are all free. Other apps available include CalWin Application for public benefits, San Diego County Library, My Parx-County Parks and Rec and the AVCaptureAll Player app to watch Planning Commission meetings and view agendas and attachments.

I’ve chosen a few to test out, because I believe that some of these can be crucial tools. And I think that I am not the only one that can benefit from these apps. Kudos to the County for providing modern technology for the people’s everyday needs.

For more information about these apps visit www.sandiegocounty.gov or search San Diego County apps.