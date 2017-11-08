Three of St. Paul’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) employees has been accepted as scholars into the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP), a national program funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The selected scholars include Olivia Stout R.N., Alex Hamana R.D., and Vena Valdez R.N. All were nominated by PACE Medical Director, Dr. Victor Lee. They will participate in a certificate-training program held between University of California San Diego (UCSD), San Diego State University (SDSU) and several San Diego community organizations. Scholars will have access to networking and mentoring opportunities, national meetings, and consultations with geriatrics experts during clinical training environments. Both Stout and Valdez are from East County.

“Being accepted into the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is a valuable part of my continuing education and will give immeasurable benefit to the patients I serve at St. Paul’s,” said Valdez.

The GWEP is a comprehensive geriatric training program with an emphasis on inter-professional training and team-based care. The program’s focus is on Alzheimer’s and chronic conditions that impact memory loss. The purpose of the training program is to improve the quality of healthcare for older Americans by training professionals across many disciplines on treatments and care. St. Paul’s, San Diego’s senior care leaders, put tremendous emphasis on employee training programs that meet and exceed state mandated requirements.

“We want our employees to be a cut above the rest, and have the latest information on senior care,” said Lee.