Staci Jones, parent-volunteer concession coordinator, has this to say about asking Kona Ice to participate at the Highlander Cup 2017, “Because they give back to the community.” The field hockey tournament, held on Oct. 7 at La Mesa’s Helix Charter High School, did indeed include a Kona Ice truck. Spring Valley resident Ken Witek, owner of the Kona Ice vehicle that serves tropical-shaved-ice treats, was a part of the concession offerings during the 6-team tournament.

Jones continued with “Kids love it – they have as many flavors as they want. Tiger’s Blood is my favorite.” The product is shaved ice, served in a cup that then has a flavor added to the ice.

Witek confirmed with “Tiger’s Blood is the number one flavor. Kids ask if it’s real tiger’s blood.” Tiger’s Blood is a strawberry-coconut flavor. He also confirmed that Kona Ice does give back a percentage of the profits to the community. Recently his truck served up the shaved-ice treats, along with calypso music, at El Cajon’s Bostonia Language Academy as a fundraiser.

Jones offered perspective as a mother watching her kids go through elementary school and on with “All through school I’ve seen the Kona Ice trucks.”

According to Witek, 63, Kona Ice, founded in Kentucky, has a philosophy of giving back a percentage of the profits to schools, sports teams, and many community groups. This philosophy struck a cord with him. “I was in retail management since ’72. I knew I wanted to give back to the community and I wanted to cover my energy bills,” he said. “A friend of my wife’s husband was working in it and he bought another one (Kona Ice Truck),” explained Witek of how he learned about Kona Ice. Witek explored the franchise business and purchased the 23-foot vehicle this year.

“It’s a smart snack,” he noted. The Kona Ice product is a fruit based snack per Witek adding “We can sell it on school grounds, during school.”

While kids can choose one flavor, such as Tiger’s Blood, some blend many together using the side spigots on the truck. Witek explained “There are 10 on the flavor wave. All ten are made to blended together and still taste good.” The customers dispense their own flavors with 40 total to choose from.

“La Bamba is people’s favorite song, “Witek noted. The mood setting music is a whole part of the Kona Ice experience.

Witek has deep East County roots. He lives in Spring Valley with his blended family of three children with second wife, Ana Marie. He went through local elementary schools and graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1972 and went on to Grossmont College for his associate’s degree and took some classes at SDSU. Witek was the eldest of four in his family.

To use the Kona Ice as a part of your fundraiser or find out more about the product visit www.kona-ice.com. The list of schools and organizations that have used Kona Ice as a fundraising campaign are numerous. Witek also has a Facebook page, Kona Ice of Spring Valley El Cajon, that is easily accessed as well.