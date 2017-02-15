The cash register was ringing early at Sophie’s Art Gallery in El Cajon as it opened its door for its newest exhibit “Strikes & Spares” on Feb. 10. With a large array of mosaic repurposed bowling pins designed by its students, this is more than a unique collection of repurposed art. Using pieces of used glass, ceramic tiles, broken pottery and other objects, students created some magnificent pieces that were an instant hit to patrons coming through its doors. And this is no surprise as these works of art are all distinctive and beautiful in construction and with the many styles and materials used, a piece of art that is fashionable and speak worthy in any family or office setting.

But that is not all that this art exhibit has to offer. Senior students of Sophie’s Gallery combined their talents in creating some exceptional “recycled constructions.” Using cardboard for frames and left over materials from many of its ongoing projects, these mini-murals are thematic, utilizing the mixed-medium material to craft multi-dimensional wall hangings. All different in composition, color scheme and design, these hodge-podges of art show meaning, induce feeling and gives the eyes a plethora of visions to ponder on within the many complex pieces of art that pull them together as a whole. This is an art collection suitable for all art purveyors, and with this exhibit and its ongoing collection of glass art, jewelry, clothing, weaving, and glass and mosaic art, all of the student’s works of art are extraordinary in design and purpose.

Sophie’s Gallery’s art shows are always a joy to attend, and its private collection of one of a kind art stands on its own in the world of art. It is wholly apparent that the staff of St. Madeleine’s Sophie’s Gallery is able to discover the hidden talents of its students and harness that talent with wonderful thought provoking art, whether it is displayed on a table, hung on a wall or worn as an accessory. With the ability to watch and talk to the staff and students at the reception, the meaningful and fulfilling relationships between staff and student is apparent and adds value and meaning to each piece of art. Purchasing art from Sophie’s Gallery is not only an investment in fine art—it is an investment in a program long proven to be effective in finding ways for St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to continue to support its clients with developmental disabilities.

“Strikes & Spares” is on exhibit until Feb. 28. It is an art exhibit highly recommended to visit, learn the stories behind the art and support the impeccable cause of Sophie’s Gallery.

Sophie’s Gallery in El Cajon is located at 109 Rea Ave in downtown El Cajon.