Get ready to save the rain! Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, in partnership with the San Diego County Water Authority, is bringing back their popular discounted rain barrels this season. The discounted 50-gallon rain barrels are available to pre-order online and cost $90 (retail price is $129). There is a $35 rebate through the San Diego County Water Authority’s Water Smart program, which brings the price to only $55 per rain barrel (that’s a 40% saving)!

“Installing rain barrels is an easy way for people to make a difference!” said Jackie Bookstein, Community Engagement Coordinator at Solana Center. “You can get your rain barrels at Solana Center in Encinitas or during the Autumn Fest and Plant Sale at the Water Conservation Garden in El Cajon, which is a full day of family-friendly activities.”

Last winter, the San Diego region received some much-needed rain. However, one wet winter doesn’t make up for four years of historic drought. Even after last winter’s record rainfall, local government and water officials are urging residents to use rain barrels to capture the rain from their rooftops, which will save thousands of gallons of reusable water. San Diego receives only 10 inches of rain on average each year; however, just one inch of rain yields 650 gallons per every 1000 sq. ft. of roof space. The public can view an informational video about rainwater harvesting and Solana Center’s rain barrel retail program online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1VcJtVaJRU.

In addition to saving water and money by collecting rainwater, rain barrels also help protect our watershed and oceans. Urban water runoff is a major source of ocean pollution. Rain barrels allow gardeners to collect and reuse rainwater on their plants. Rainwater is healthier for plants because it is free of the salts, minerals and chemicals that are found in treated water.

“An additional benefit of rainwater collection has to do with the connection between water and energy,” explained Jessica Toth, Solana Center’s Executive Director. “The largest single use of electricity in our region is for pumping water to us. Rainwater collection alleviates the need to transport water to our homes for landscaping.”

Solana Center makes it easy to start harvesting rainwater. San Diego County residents can pre- order rain barrels online at http://www.rainbarrelprogram.org/SD and choose to pick up their rain barrels from either of two locations:

Water Conservation Garden during their Autumn Fest event

12122 Cuyamaca College Dr W, El Cajon, CA 92019

Pick up event for pre-ordered rain barrels is November 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pre-order rain barrels for pick up at this event. The deadline to order discounted rain barrels for pick up at the Water Conservation Garden is Oct. 29.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation

137 N. El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024

Ongoing sales, pick up pre-ordered rain barrels during our store hours: Tues/Thurs 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sat 8:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m.

Rain barrels qualify for a $35 rebate available through the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California at www.socalwatersmart.com. For more information about Solana Center’s rain barrel program, contact Jackie Bookstein at jackie@solanacenter.org or (760) 436-7986 ex. 707.

This project is financed in part by the Safe Drinking Water, Water Quality and Supply, Flood Control, River and Coastal Protection Bond Act of 2006, administered by State of California, Department of Water Resources.

About Solana Center:

Solana Center’s mission is to mobilize the local community to address our region’s most pressing environmental issues. We provide community education and professional services to reduce waste, conserve water, and build healthy soil. Visit www.solanacenter.org for additional information about rain barrel sales, composting education and supplies, and electronic waste recycling and more.