It is a knock-down drag out for the Grossmont Hills league title in the last week of girls volleyball conference games.

Helix (15-10, 7-2) was hanging onto a narrow lead until Thursday, Oct. 19, when they dropped to Steele Canyon (16-12, 6-3) and West Hills (15-9, 7-2) improved over El Capitan (14-11, 5-4), tying the Wolfpack and the Highlanders with the Cougars one win behind and only one game left in the season.

“Right now it’s anybody’s game,” said West Hills coach Chris Boaz following the Wolfpack’s 3-0 win against the Vaqueros on Thursday.

El Capitan, ranked fourth in the Hills league, are new to the playgrounds. After winning Division III last year, the Vaqueros were promoted to Division II and moved out of the Grossmont Valley league.

Vaquero head coach Randy Barnes said his team, which only has one senior on the roster, is doing well considering the change of pace.

“The Hills are the teams that are a little better,” he said. “We’ve been playing in the Valley league forever. This is the first time we’re up in the Hills and we’re kind of in the middle of our league.”

West Hills is also playing with a young team, boasting only four seniors, one of whom, All-CIF player Kendall Cady, is out with a torn ACL.

“We have a majority young team, which is exciting,” said Boaz. “It’s exciting for what we’re doing now and for what we’re going to have in the future as well.”

Sophomore setter Colleen Kennedy said she is excited to be in the stand-off at the top of the charts.

“It feels really great, I feel like we earned this,” she said. “We fought really hard this season. We’re going to go in and crush it.”