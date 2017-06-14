Seven East County high school seniors are among 23 students countywide named 2017 Cox Scholars and awarded scholarships from Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications. The individual scholarships range from $2,500-$7,500. Cox Charities awarded a total of $77,500 to graduating high school seniors in San Diego County for their academic success, community service, leadership and commitment to their education despite facing adversity.

“The Cox Scholars program is highly competitive, and there are so many deserving students who apply,” said Sam Attisha, Senior Vice President and Region Manager of Cox Communications. “These students set themselves apart in their dedication and commitment to their educational goals and community involvement, and Cox and its employee are pleased to present them with a scholarship.”

The 2017 East County Cox Scholars, all from Grossmont Union High School District, are:

Andrea Beltran Espinoza, West Hills High School

Andrea will attend San Diego State to study nursing or social work. She has been in the foster care system since she was eight years old, and has always counted on education to be a constant in her life. Her experiences have taught her to be adaptable and she sees learning as a privilege.

Joshua Cloud, Steele Canyon Charter High School

After attending a summer program organized by the California Institute of the Arts, one of the nation’s top animation schools, Joshua found his passion for character animation. He will attend the school and hopes to build a career in the film industry.

Dylan Franks, Valhalla High School

As a native San Diegan, Dylan grew up surfing, swimming, rowing and diving in the local bays and beaches. He is headed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where he will combine a lifestyle on the water with defending the country and its citizens.

Nicholas Hernandez, Helix Charter High School

Nicholas’s love for math developed into an interest in computer science. He will attend San Diego State University and pursue a career as a software engineer, while continuing his passion for music by playing the guitar with his church.

Michael Mongiello, Steele Canyon High School

For Michael, numbers are like a game of Tetris. He is heading to San Diego State University and is interested in a career in finance. He has learned compassion through his volunteer work at a ranch for children with special needs.

Cody Morrin, Grossmont Middle College High School

At a young age, Cody was curious about how electricity worked, and has participated in experiments and robotics in high school. He is headed to Columbia to study electrical engineering or computer science. Outside of high school and college level courses, Cody tutors English language learners who are much older than him, and works as a lab assistant with his college physics professor.

Megan Williams, Grossmont High School

The future UCLA Bruin is ready to leave her mark as a female engineer in a male-dominated field. She fell in love with the challenges that physics poses, and has learned that one of the things she can control is how hard she works.

The Cox Scholars program is open to graduating high school seniors who live in a Cox service area and meet various academic and community service criteria.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

The 23 Cox Scholars were recognized at Cox Night at the Ballpark during the Padres game on May 20. For more information on Cox Scholars, visit http://www.cox-cares.org/cox-scholars.html.

