As you or your children begin to prepare for college or other education, I am aware of the financial barriers that many of us as parents or students face. Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance.

For this reason, my staff has assembled a list of financial resources available for you. The State Senate does not officially endorse the list. However, the list is meant to aid you in the ultimate goal of continuing your educational careers.

We have made an effort to find a diverse set of scholarship opportunities that will be useful and relevant to you. It should also be noted, that many of these opportunities have deadlines so we recommend being mindful as these dates approach. Also, if there are any other resources you would like to see included in the list, please send them to Michael.Botello@sen.ca.gov mailto: Michael.Botello@sen.ca.gov and we would be happy to add them.

Access this scholarship list by going to www.sen.ca.gov/anderson and clicking “Learn about Scholarships and Grants” under “How Can I Help?” Here are a few of the many opportunities we have on our list:

Name:

San Diego County Ford Salute to Education

Website: salutetoeducation.com

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: February 17, 2017

Name: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir San Diego Grant

Website: WWW.mlkccsd.org/grants

Amount: Up to $3,500

Deadline: February 24, 2017

Name: San Diego Education Fund Scholarship

Website: www.sdef.org www.sdef.org

Amount: Up to $4,000

Deadline: February 28, 2017