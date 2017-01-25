Natalie Sims, eighth grader at Pepper Drive School, has qualified as the top in her age division (12-13 year-old girls) for the National Football League’s Punt, Pass, and Kick competition. She will travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in the National Championship Jan. 26-30.

Students at Pepper Drive School in grades 6-8 competed in the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition in late November, early December 2016.

Sims’ scores qualified her for a trip to Florida that will include the National Championship Competition for Punt, Pass and Kick on Jan. 27, as well as a day to enjoy Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park on Jan. 28, and tickets to the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29. Nationally, the top four students in each age division are invited to compete in Florida.

Sims is a modest, hard working eighth grade student with a 4.0 GPA. She strives for personal excellence and attends an extra curricular Algebra course to prepare for high school. Highly respected by her teachers, peers, and staff, Sims is seen as a role model for students who are working to balance both physical activity and academic prowess.

Sims is a passionate softball player. She currently plays with Factory Santee. Her future plans include college that will lead to a career in coaching, preferably college softball.

Pepper Drive School is planning a brief send-off assembly to celebrate Sims’ achievement on Jan. 25 at 2:00 p.m. School address: 1935 Marlinda Way, El Cajon, CA 92021.