“Keep your opponents out in the sun,” quipped Mike Clinkenbeard, of strategies to win at the second Santee OTL event held on a hot day, Oct. 22, at Town Center Community Park East. Clinkenbeard, who owns a Farmers Insurance office, was overseeing operations from a Santee Chamber of Commerce inspired idea that was first held last year. East County-Santee Young Professionals (SYP) were organizers as well.

The hot but beautiful day saw the match-up of 140 players, almost 50 teams, broken down into advanced and beginners’ divisions. Team names like 24 Hour Elevator, Lococo Pool & Spa, and a little bit more spicy names littered the bracket boards of the elimination round games. The Santee OTL had a decidedly family friendly atmosphere. Playgrounds were readily available for the kids and the Riverwalk Grill was open for the estimated 100 spectators.

Each team has three players and it is a game related in nature to baseball and softball. The playing areas are marked off with a configuration that resembles a triangle attached to a rectangle.

‘It’s the only OTL in East County” Clinkenbeard said. “We have regular OMBAC teams and local teams. We have a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors. The grand prize is $500.00” added Clinkenbeard.

Over-the-line player Anthony Lococo, of San Diego, has played since he was 10, added perspective with “We play all season so it’s different with big balls on grass.” Over the Line is associated as a beach game played on sand.

Dustin Trotter, owner of TDT Construction, who is on the East County-Santee Young Professionals (SYP) Committee said, “We supply the balls. They bring their bats. We started planning in June.”

DJ RJ Flanders piped a variety of music into the air but his go-to band for this ballgame was Tag Team.

“Pour tall” was one of the showmanship techniques Jason Pelle, with Copper Collar Distillery, used in preparing Bloody Mary drinks earlier in the day. The event ran from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. officially.

Gnarly Nachos, T-Mobile, Doggos Gus-Mexican Hot Dogs, and Blue Vixen CA – who sold baseball related clothing and items, plus more vendors, added shopping, food, and services to the event.

Forrest Higgins OTL game plan consisted of “Shade, ice cold drinks, and a quick three outs to get back into the shade.” Good advice. Tents, umbrellas, and canopies were put to good use last Sunday.