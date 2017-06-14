By Jeanne Ferris

After a two-year hiatus, the San Diego Book Awards proudly announced the finalists and winners of its 22nd annual writing competition to standing room only which was held at an awards ceremony on June 10, 2017 at the Sheraton La Jolla Hotel.

Over 200 submissions from local authors were received. Three independent readers using a scoring system judged each entry on blind evaluations. The competition was open to all and only, local resident writers in San Diego.

In memoriam of its founder, Chet Cunningham, the first annual Chet Cunningham Spur Award was introduced and given to Aida Dennehy for her unpublished manuscript, “In the Shadow of the Prophet” with a cash award of $200. His daughter, Christine Ashworth and son, Greg Cunningham, presented the award.

Mr. “C” recently passed away on March 14, 2017 at his home in San Diego. An avid fan of Westerns and a huge supporter of the unpublished writer, he felt encouragement and acknowledgment was essential to “spur” the writer to continue in what can often be an unrewarding and discouraging occupation and created the awards as an impetus.

For the best of the best in the published category, the Geisel award with a cash award of $200 was given to former Union Tribune columnist of eight years and San Diegan native, Priscilla Lister for her well researched “labor of love”: “Take A Hike: San Diego ”.

The writing competition opens again this November 2017. Please visit the website for detailed instructions to qualify: Sandiegobookawards.org.