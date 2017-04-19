A motorist who killed a Navy petty officer from Santee during a “road rage” incident in 2015 was sentenced April 14 to six years in state prison.

Many friends and family of Zacharias “Zach” Buob, 39, attended the sentencing of Darla Renee Jackson, 27, by Chula Vista Superior Court Judge Francis Devaney.

Jackson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Buob, who was killed May 28, 2015, at 5:30 p.m. in National City after Jackson ran over him after he fell off his motorcycle.

A murder charge was dismissed against Jackson. Devaney gave Jackson credit for serving 790 days in jail and she must serve 85 percent of the 6-year term.

Jackson, of Imperial Beach, repeatedly shook and cried as she heard the sentence. Probation was denied and she was fined $2,024.

In the incident, Buob got annoyed at Jackson’s driving and kicked her car. Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said Jackson chased the victim crossing all lanes of traffic on state Route 54 at a high rate of speed.

“She had every opportunity to change her mind and not chase my brother across two freeways,” said Buob’s sister, Andrea Cisneros.

“Her choices took my brother from me. Took an uncle from a little boy and he’s never gonna remember him,” said Cisneros tearfully.

Buob was in the Navy 20 years and was a special warfare combatant-craft crewman at Coronado. His obituary suggested donations to the SBC Zacharias Buob Navy SEAL Foundation.

Alleged kidnapper and robber pleads not guilty to all charges

A man who kidnapped a Ramona grandmother, a high school coach, a student and also allegedly robbed a Lemon Grove store with a shotgun pleaded not guilty April 14 to all charges.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez set no bail for Ira Alexander Stringer, 47, as Stringer is serving an unrelated 20-year sentence for crimes in Orange County committed after he left Ramona.

Stringer is accused of carjacking and kidnapping Barbara Roulier, 79, when he approached her vehicle on Dec. 23, 2015, in Ramona.

The case against Stringer has been on hold until the Orange County case was resolved in which he received a 20-year prison term for armed robbery of a convenience store in Orange, said Deputy District Attorney Jim Koerber.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 27, but it will likely be delayed.

Koerber said Stringer is a third strike defendant, having been convicted of charges in 1995 for a home invasion robbery in Spring Valley. He could receive multiple sentences of 25 years to life on the current charges if he’s convicted.

In the 2015 incident, Stringer told Roulier he had a gun and kept his hand in his pocket. She continued driving and he asked her to avoid roadblocks. He asked her to get out in downtown Ramona, and drove away with her vehicle. She wasn’t injured.

Roulier did not know that moments before he approached her, he had allegedly kidnapped a baseball coach and a 16-year-old student at gunpoint in Kearny Mesa. He had ordered them to drive to the Ramona area.

The coach, Dylan Graham, got into a struggle with Stringer over the gun and Graham’s car crashed into another vehicle near San Vicente and Warnock Roads.

Stringer fired two shots before the crash, but they struck the car’s roof. Graham got the gun out of Stringer’s hands and fired two shots at the ground after the crash as Stringer approached him. Stringer then ran off approached Roulier while she was stopped in traffic.

Roulier’s vehicle was recovered at the Barona Casino later that day. Barona Casino cameras showed Stringer getting a ride from a man who later told police he paid him $40 to drive him. Stringer got a bottle of water at a 7-Eleven store in Lakeside and a store camera captured his photo in the store.

On Dec. 26, 2015, Stringer allegedly entered an AM/PM store at 2717 Lemon Grove Ave. in Lemon Grove and threatened to kill the clerk unless he filled up a vehicle with gas and gave him cigarettes.

Another robbery occurred in Orange the same day and he was arrested in Riverside on Dec. 28, 2015 after a spike strip disabled his vehicle.