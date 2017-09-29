Celebrating its 44th year in 2017, the locally loved La Mesa Oktoberfest is going back to its roots to bring guests more entertainment, more vendors, more beer and more “prost!” (cheers!) than ever before.

Under the direction of the La Mesa Village Association, this year’s fest will showcase a revitalized and elevated experience for all ages from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. From endless rows of vendors featuring incredible craftwork and knick-knacks to scrumptious sausages, food truck favorites and live entertainment, La Mesa Oktoberfest promises to be back and better than ever this fall.

What makes La Mesa Oktoberfest special is not only its longstanding history as a community staple event, but the reach it has across generations of fest-goers with offerings for attendees of all ages. For children and families there will be a wide range of activities, hands-on crafts and demonstrations to get the kids in the spirit. For adults, Oktoberfest La Mesa boasts a full biergarten serving up plenty of German beer and craft beer favorites along with a full stage of live German music and entertainment. New in 2017, get in the spirit at the craft spirit garden, offering up sips of superb craft cocktails and spirits while enjoying the sounds of festive music throughout the day and night.

Revelers young and old alike will enjoy a full entertainment lineup across three stages, including traditional German music, local bands and community performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t miss this time honored tradition as downtown La Mesa is transformed into a German paradise. Hold on to your lederhosen because 2017 is going to be one for the books. The La Mesa Village Association brings the La Mesa Oktoberfest to you.For more information visit www.lamesaoktoberfest.org. Learn more about the La Mesa Village Association at www.lmvma.com.