Recently, President Trump took some time off to go abroad to make deals and close the gaps between the United States and our allies. The trip consisted of nine days to foreign countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel.

His most famous visit was to the Vatican City to meet the Catholic central authority figure, Pope Francis. Trump and Pope Francis discussed various topics such as immigration, religious freedom, and other top issues. The two men have a long, unpleasant history with each other. When Trump was still a running candidate for the presidency, the pope questioned the candidate’s Christianity and gracefulness.

Despite awkward photographs of the pope and the president emerging, it seems that the meeting was somewhat successful in terms of cooperation. After the meeting, the two men seem to be in better spirits.

The President gifted the pope several Martin Luther King Jr. works, while the pope gave Trump an essay of his own regarding climate change. The two men seemed to be in more cooperative spirits, as Trump left the Vatican in determination of creating peace.

This meeting is certainly a hopeful beacon to Catholic Americans, whose rating of Trump has dipped in the past months. It is probable that this meeting will increase Trump’s rating with Catholic Americans.

Trump returned in better spirits from his nine-day trip. He secured a favorable deal with Saudi Arabia regarding arms and visited the pope and Jerusalem’s western wall.

Regarding his trip, Trump claimed that “the trip was a great success for America.” Trump certainly did get a lot done during those nine days. However, what he got done does not always translate to our ideals.

We can only hope to look forward to improvement of relations with the middle eastern under President Trump. In the near future, we will weigh his words and actions to their merit. Peace is what he promised the pope, we hope he delivers.