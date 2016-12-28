A Jan. 3 preliminary hearing has been set for a man suspected of shooting a guest at a Halloween party in Spring Valley and felony assault of others at the same party.

Sheriff’s detectives have identified Jesus Joel Perez, 26, as the gunman. He was arrested Dec. 14 in Del Mar.

Perez has pleaded not guilty to pre-meditated attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, three counts of felony assault to other party guests, engaging in the crime to benefit a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The man who was wounded Oct. 30 was taken to a hospital. The shooting took place in the 800 block of Broadview Street in Spring Valley. A fight occurred there as the party was breaking up in the early morning hours and Perez allegedly produced a handgun.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Evan Kirvin increased his bail to $1 million at Perez’s arraignment on Dec. 16. He has a hearing on Dec. 28 to discuss whether the preliminary hearing date may be delayed. He remains in jail.

Santee mugger sentenced to six years in state prison

A mugger who snatched a purse from a 91-year-old woman in Santee has been sentenced to six years in state prison for elder abuse.

The Oct. 10 incident took place when Jesse James Farquar, 29, grabbed a purse from the elderly victim at 4:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Mission Gorge Road. The victim and other witnesses provided good description of the suspect and his vehicle, said sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies used the ASTREA helicopter and located Farquar in his vehicle in a parking lot in the 8500 block of N. Magnolia Ave. in Santee within a few hours. Deputies found Farquar with the stolen purse and cash and arrested him. After deputies returned the purse to the woman, she hugged all the deputies at the scene.

Farquar pleaded guilty to committing elder abuse. A robbery charge and a misdemeanor count of possessing heroin were dismissed by El Cajon Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein.

Goldstein ordered Farquar to pay $30 in restitution to the victim and was fined $2,024. He was given credit for serving 104 days in jail. Court records show he has a conviction for making a criminal threat in 2011.

Lakeside man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting sheriff deputy

A Lakeside man who assaulted a sheriff’s deputy with a car and injured another motorist in a hit and run has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein, gave David Carl Rodriquez, 26, credit for serving 69 days in jail and fined him $10,542. Probation was denied.

Sheriff’s deputies went to 11700 Moreno Ave. in Lakeside on Aug. 25 to arrest Rodriguez, who had an outstanding felony warrant for auto theft. Rodriguez got into a vehicle parked in the backyard and drove through the fence onto a dirt road adjacent to the property.

Rodriguez narrowly missed a deputy while fleeing, but he collided minutes later with a car on San Vicente Road, sending its driver to the hospital and causing major damage to the victim’s car. Rodriguez continued driving with law enforcement personnel in pursuit.

Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle. It rolled and collided with a power pole on Vigilante Road near state Highway 67. He fled on foot into a nearby business, but was arrested without further incident. He was treated at a hospital before being booked.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to auto theft, assault upon a police officer with a car, hit and run with injury, evading police with reckless driving, and resisting an executive officer.

His dismissed counts included transportation of methamphetamine, possession of the drug for sale, receiving a stolen car, and heroin possession, according to court records.

Rodriguez initially posted $25,000 bond, but he didn’t show up at his arraignment. He was arrested again and his bail was increased to $100,000.

Deputies found two stolen vehicles on the property and arrested five others, though charges were not filed later against anyone else. None of the deputies were injured.