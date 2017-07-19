Open Mic in East County has evolved since first running across it accidentally at the Starbucks in Rancho San Diego. Although it has changed venues a few times, it has always been an entertaining event with a wide variety of musicians that freely share their talents with the people of East County. Now it seems, it has found a wonderful venue at Better Days Pizzeria in Lakeside. A family friendly restaurant, this gives local musicians the chance to gather together and collaborate, mentor and discover new talent within our area. Being there several times, on Saturday, July 8, I spent a few hours with these musicians and as always found some surprising talent that ranged from young youth just beginning to showcase their talent to the seasoned musicians.

David Farrell, a veteran, lyricist, songwriter, musician and a strong advocate for Open Mic. You can see him playing any percussion instrument, the guitar and sometimes, if you are lucky, even get a chance to hear him sing. He is a stronghold in the foundation of East County’s Open Mic and believes that its purpose goes beyond entertaining the local community.

“A lot of people don’t know that they have a place to go and express their talents,” said Farrell. “Many people have hidden talents and haven’t played for years. For me, it puts me closer to the world I want to be in. As a veteran, as many of us are, I feel like we can still give more back to our community, something that is pleasurable. It is the only place like it in Lakeside.”

Farrell said with this venue is unique provides a wonderful environment for children like no other and gives them the chance to challenge themselves by performing live. He also said with all of the seasoned artists that frequent Open Mic, the mentoring between the young and old is an important part of Open Mic and a great contribution to the youth who might otherwise find not so positive environments to hang out in.

And he is right. With the venue being family oriented, there are many budding musicians that are given a chance to play, sing or both, many for the first time in front of an audience. This is one reason that Open Mic is important for the East County community as a whole. And each Saturday is a fresh new show, as you never know who will show up to perform. Place that alongside with a venue like Better Days, that is an affordable family restaurant, it is a match that is working well for both.

If you have never been to Open Mic, it is a wonderful way to spend an afternoon with the family. Also, if you are a musician, all you have to do is show up and you can begin, or give rebirth to your musical talents. It is a friendly group of music lovers with open arms to anyone who wants to perform. Many have been playing together now for years, so it is also akin to an extended family event. So whether you are a musician or just a lover of live music, Open Mic is a place you want to venture into.

Open Mic is held every Saturday at Better Days Pizzeria from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.