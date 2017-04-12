It is all things rodeo at the Olaf Wieghorst Museum in El Cajon. Its current exhibit is a multi-display of original artwork from watercolors to sculptures, with much of the art on display for sale. In tandem with the Lakeside Rodeo the exhibit is on through the month of April and the Lakeside Rodeo also provided some rodeo memorabilia for display.

With several artists participating, the art conveys rodeo events in all aspects from barrel racing to bull riding. This is a must see for the rodeo enthusiast and for those who want to know more about rodeo. The paintings are a variety of mediums and the sculptures are exquisite on loan from Diane Keltner of White Sage Gallery in El Cajon. One of her pieces was exhibited in Sacramento in the capital.