The City of El Cajon Veterans Commission presents a “Veteran of the Year” Award, recognizing those who go above and beyond in serving their community through their leadership abilities and/or community service in El Cajon, making a big impact on those they serve.

Final selections will be based on dedication, commitment, and demonstrated impact of those served. If you see, hear, or know of a veteran who has gone the extra mile to improve the quality of life in the community, please take this opportunity to acknowledge and reward that effort.

The following criteria is required for an individual to receive this special award:

Been honorably discharged from the U.S. Military or National Guard

City of El Cajon resident

Made significant contributions to the community since their discharge

Not a current Veterans Commissioner

Note: Honorable discharge supporting documentation will be required as part of the application.

To nominate someone, complete a nomination form and return it to the City of El Cajon Recreation Department. Please visit http://tinyurl.com/ElCajonVeteran to download the nomination form. Nominations will be accepted now through September 15, 2017. The Veterans Commission will make a final selection and notify the award recipient and his/her nominators by the last week in October.

The individual selected for this award will be recognized on November 11, 2017, during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall. They will also be presented with a “Veteran of the Year” award plaque and proclamation during the El Cajon City Council Meeting on December 12. Additionally, a perpetual plaque will be displayed in the lobby at City Hall and a press release showcasing the award recipient will be distributed to all local media.

For more information, please contact the City of El Cajon Recreation Department at (619) 441-1754.