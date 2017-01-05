The end of a year has a come, therefore the time for a new one has begun. Whether we were scorched or delighted by the many experiences that 2016 offered us, we should remain relatively optimistic about the future, or the present per se.

A new year means a fresh new start, or at the least the illusion of one. It is essential that we look at every new start as the door of opportunity waiting for our best selves to blossom.

Change is scary, and unavoidable. No matter what, things will change. It just depends on a personal outlook if those changes are positive or negative. It is best to walk into a new year with a fresh mindset and a happy attitude in order to embrace the best of 2017.

Americans tend to embrace change. However, they are not very good at striving for it. Forty-five percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. It is not that they do not want to change. They simply do not work for it.

Only eight percent of Americans find success for their New Year’s resolutions. The problem is the lack of motivation and drive after the initial rush of a New Year mindset.

Gyms are packed, refrigerators are stocked with health-conscious foods, and people try to save more money, etc. in the early months of a new year.

However, within time, people fall back into their regular routines and behaviors. They will begin to grab a bag of chips instead of an apple, or pick up dinner from a local restaurant instead of preparing dinner at home.

It is a never-ending cycle if people continue to have such low self-control and short-lived motivation. There are solutions to help people succeed with their goals.

Experts claim that writing down goals or resolutions is far more successful than not. Telling friends and/or family about those goals drives more pressure into completing and succeeding those New Year resolutions. Develop a reward system for yourself. Pace yourself.

Every five pounds off equaling a new pair of shoes would be a quite motivating reward.

Most of all, New Year’s resolutions must be balanced and realistic to each person’s situation. With enough time and dedication, each goal can become a reality.