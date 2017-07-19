Coming up very soon in August, the Mt. Helix Foundation is holding its 10th Annual heART of Mt. Helix fundraiser. For the first time, on July 8, it held its very first heART of Mt. Helix First Juried Art Show, which can now be seen at Nainsook Framing + art in La Mesa. Juried by local Mt. Helix resident and artist Duke Windsor, the first, second, third and four honorable mentions will be taken to the top of Mt. Helix the night of the event for auction with 20 percent of the sales going to the Foundation. The remaining art will stay on display at Nainsook Framing until Aug. 28 with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Foundation, which this year is looking to raise $125,000 at this one-of-a-kind East County event.

Nainsook Framing + art owners Roz and Dan Oserin hosted the evening of celebration as Windsor announced the winners from the 23 entries. Nainsook Framing opened last November and Roz Oserin said the art was collected from a variety of sources from different local art associations. “We filled the gallery and we are happy about that,” said Roz Oserin.

First, Nainsook is a custom framing store, but the Oserins decided that they wanted to showcase local artists and teach classes. Currently Roz teaches classes and brings in other artists to teach wine and paint, mosaic classes, alcohol ink on tile and a wide variety of other mediums. She is also member of the Foundation’s heART Committee.

“I have been donating my own painting for about seven years and the past couple of years and have been asked to come and paint live and donate the proceeds to the park,” she said. “We felt like this would be a great way to spread the word and to also have a good quality of work.”

Mt. Helix Park Foundation Executive Director Nicole Roberts said she was thrilled with the event and wanted to thank the Foundation board members who provide a lot of support, the heART Committee members for organizing the event. She said that they talked about this event a couple of years ago and that Roz Oserin worked hard in getting the word out, getting the artists in and making this event happen.

“They are a very hard working group of people that deserve recognition for what they do for the Foundation,” she said. “This show could not be possible without all of our wonderful amazing artists and their beautiful art.”

heART Committee member Kathy White was on the original committee that came up with the idea of the heART of Mt. Helix event.

“Why don’t we throw a party and hold it on top of the hill?” she had asked. “And it was that little kernel of an idea that brought friends and families together to start the first official HeART Committee, which originated from the Mt. Helix art colony. Not only did we want to help the Foundation to raise money, but also we wanted to bring the arts back into the community. Our beautiful amphitheater was originally built to encourage people to have music, art and anything that was impactful to their lives. And now it has been 10 years.”

Dianne McCann, heART Committee Chair was on the initial committee and said there was a little wager with the board that they would not make any money. “And we blew them away. To date we have raised around half a million. The committee is amazing and has a lot of amazing people that just do what it takes to get it done,” she said.

Duke Windsor, Mt. Helix resident and local artist was chosen to jury the art. He said it is very difficult to choose a piece of work that looks better than the other or not. In looking at the works of art, he had no names, only numbers of the pieces while judging.

“As a juror, I look at different aspects,” he said. “First, this is a theme. So what grabs me that come close to that theme in that particular piece. The next thing I look at is the technique. How well did they approach that work with composition in applying that technique. The next thing I look at is the overall composition and what in there tells a story that drew me in. When I look at a piece I don’t look at what is technically fine, not always, but if it has all those elements then I go down the list and choose the ones that do all of those things. All of the work here is excellent work and I enjoyed doing this and believe that this event will grow even more.”

First Place

“Coming Down” by Mike Hefner

Second Place

“Shadow” by Roz Oserin

Third Place

“Steppingstone” by Drew Bandish

Honorable mentions

Tina Fries-Miller, “The Sun has Risen”

Tina Fries-Miller, “Sunrise Serenade”

Elaine Harvey, “A Place to Nest”

Drew Bandish, “The Rock Wall”

About the Tenth Annual heART of Mt. Helix

Tickets are on sale now for the tenth annual heART of Mt. Helix. Come and experience local art, music and cuisine at Mt. Helix Park’s popular celebration/fundraiser held at one of East County’s most extraordinary venues.

This sunset event will be held on August 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature vignettes by local performing and visual artists. Enjoy music on two stages, five live art demonstrations, tastings provided by 16 participating local restaurants, 360 degree views and dancing under the stars to the Mighty Untouchables, back by popular demand for the fourth year!

Culinary tastings are included in the ticket price and will be provided this year by: Anthony’s, the Brigantine, Cali Comfort BBQ, Casa De Pico, Dream Dinners, The Edge Mediterranean Grill, Edible Arrangements, The Hills, Himalayan Cuisine, Pick Up Stix, Starbucks Coffee, Terra American Bistro, Hooleys, Menchie’s, Posh Nosh, and D’Amatos Pizza.

Pair your fare with a signature cocktail “The Helix” created just for this event or choose from one of the hand selected wines, a craft beer from Ballast Point Brewery or Helix Brewing Co. or perhaps a sample from St. Petersburg Vodka.

An outstanding selection of auction items will include vacation getaways to Greece, Maui, and the Caribbean, original artwork, Mt. Helix Park collectibles, and more! Proceeds from the event will be used to preserve and enhance Mt. Helix Park and Amphitheater, which receives no government funding, yet is open to the public daily.

Nainsook Framing + Art is located at 8130 La Mesa Blvd.