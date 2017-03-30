The Fair Housing Act was signed into law in April of 1968 following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. This act prohibits the discrimination concerning the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, disability, familial status, and sex. The Fair Housing Act seeks to end housing discrimination and to promote diverse, inclusive communities.

CSA San Diego County, a non-profit organization located in El Cajon, works closely with its community members to ensure that no one is being discriminated against regarding housing opportunities. One way that CSA San Diego County does that is through hiring testers to test whether or not some complexes are following the Fair Housing law.

One of the many testers that CSA San Diego County has recruited is R. He became a tester after unfortunately facing discrimination from his property manager himself. He learned about the testing program through a friend that worked at CSA San Diego County. R. found out that working as a tester is an opportunity for both “helping my community members to not be discriminated against like I was, and to learn more about the law since I want to go back to school and study something related to law.”

After working with CSA San Diego County for some time now, R. stated that “I was shocked when I learned that CSA San Diego County receives a lot of discrimination cases every day.” Also, R. believes that diversity is very important, and San Diego is one of the cities that is known for its diversity.

R. has been living in San Diego for more than ten years, “Because I have been living here for such a long time, I have noticed that there are people from all different backgrounds living in San Diego, which is what makes San Diego unique in my opinion.” R. wants to ensure that San Diego stays diverse and fair through doing his job accurately.

CSA San Diego County plays an important role in the East County and San Diego communities with regard to Fair Housing. To provide adequate services, CSA is sure to take all calls that come through the agency to assist both tenants and landlords on their rights and responsibilities as it pertains to fair housing rules and regulations. CSA takes pride in enforcing Fair Housing law and continuously educating the community on Fair Housing.

If you are in need of Fair Housing advice or counseling you can reach us at:CSA San Diego County: 131 Avocado Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020. Phone: (619) 444-5700 Web: www.c4sa.org

Estela De Los Rios, Executive Director of CSA San DiegoCounty