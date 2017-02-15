Photo by Albert H. Fulcher

Mountain Health celebrates the grand opening of Santee Family Medicine with its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony. Celebrating Mountain Health’s 5th health center location, the day offered an open house, guided tours, a blood drive, community leaders and numerous vendors. It also provided free blood pressure screenings, Medi-Cal and Covered California assistance and dental information.

Santee Family Medicine offers primary, pediatric and chiropractic care at its new facility. Mountain Health CEO/President Judith Shapline said Mountain Health’s beginnings began in the rural areas, expanding its services to urban areas in 2004. She said it recognized the need for the facility in Santee years ago, but recently found this medical facility that prior, served military residents in Santee. Being a prior medical facility, she said the transition was not too difficult and it is already looking to expand its services looking at some proximal property.

“Mountain Health is unique in the family medicine industry,” she said. “Not only do we serve the uninsured and the under insured, but we also provide for the medical insured and TRICARE, serving the military medical needs. We believe that we are a true community health facility, able to provide care for the Santee community.”