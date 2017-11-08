Pierce Newsome, a junior at Helix High School in La Mesa, is the recipient of a $1,000 college scholarship from Do Something and Motiv San Diego. Newsome received the award at the Motiv8 Teen Service Summit held at University of San Diego in October.

Motiv connects high school teens to meaningful volunteer opportunities to foster passion for lifelong community service engagement. Motiv partners with DoSomething.org to connect teens to “do it yourself” service projects.

“DoSomething with Motiv allows teens to do good whenever or wherever they are,” said Darren Schwartz, Motiv San Diego director.