The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRPF) is pleased to present an exhibition featuring seven award winning artists who work in various mediums - Lois Adler-Roussell, Susanne Flowers, Ralph Kingery, Caroline Morse, Shannon O'Dunn, Roz Oserin and Susan Weinberg-Harter.

This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery

Jan. 7 – Feb. 3, 2017. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, January 8, 2017, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

About the Artists:

Lois Adler-Roussell, Etching & Drawing

"I had to make many sacrifices before I could pursue my dreams of being an artist. My brain is always two steps ahead of my art work. I find myself working on three etchings and many drawings at the same time. Because of my past illness, I have a great urgency to create as much as I can."

Lois's art is in collections all over the USA, Denmark, and Israel.

Professional Organizations: Colored Pencil Society of America (National); Colored Pencil Society of San Diego (DC202); San Diego Museum of Art Artists Guild; San Diego Art Institute; Artist's Co-operative Gallery, San Diego 1974-1975; Graphics Arts Workshop San Francisco 1972-1973

Lois has a Master's Degree in Printmaking from San Diego State University. Teaching: San Diego Mesa College and San Diego State University

Susanne Flowers, Charcoal & Oil

Award winning artist Susanne Flowers most recent work journeys beyond the figurative and into the realm of nature. While exploring the intricacies of bird nests, Susanne has captured an underlying mood. By employing loose, expressive lines that define and compliment the nests, she alludes to the fragility of our natural environment.

Ralph Kingery, Watercolor

In college, Ralph Kingery studied Industrial Design, but later worked as a land use and environmental planner for most of his adult life. In 2013, after his retirement, he started watercolor classes, joined the San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS), and the San Diego Art Mart Association in Balboa Park. Since then, over 30 of his paintings have been accepted into shows at SDWS. His art has been exhibited at the Mission Trails Visitor Center, the Southwest Yacht Club, and La Jolla Library. His website is http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/ralph-kingery.

Caroline Morse, Oil

Color is what motivates Caroline Morse. Her landscapes are interpretive realism rather than photorealism. She likes to paint landscapes, flowers and figures, adding a little of her own sensibilities.

Caroline grew up in Seattle, Washington and enjoyed art from a young age. She moved to New York after College and then to San Diego after retirement. Though she had careers in foundation administration, agency management, social work and art therapy, Caroline resumed her artistic passions in San Diego, studying from a variety of community resources over the years, including Sebastian Capella, Ray Roberts and at the Athenaeum.

Shannon O'Dunn, Pastel

Shannon is the owner of O’Dunn Fine Art, and an artist in oils, pastel, and drawing media. She has studied with artists Gregg Kreutz, Teri Gortmaker, and Jack Jordan.

A geologist, she enjoys landscape interpretations, and has painted many vistas of the southwestern United States, including the Grand Canyon, Dinosaur, Devil’s Tower, the Rockies, and the Sierras.

Shannon juried the 2016 Borrego Art Institute 10th Annual Plein Air event, and will assume directorship of that annual exhibition and sale beginning in 2018. A member of the California Art Club, she recently traveled to Europe with a cohort from Plein Air Magazine.

Roz Oserin, Oil & Watercolor

Painting was always something that Roz Oserin wanted to know if she could do. With a career as a hairstylist and salon owner, it was only after her children were grown that she decided to pursue this dream. Roz began oil painting classes in 2007, studying under Jack Jordan, a former art teacher at Cuyamaca College. Two years later she added watercolor to her studies, and continues learning by taking several different workshops given by local artists. She is a member of the San Diego Watercolor Society, Foothills Art Association and the East County Art Association.

“It’s fun and rewarding to be able to take a moment in time, add my own interpretation, and then save it and enjoy it. I have painted a variety of subjects, including landscapes, still life, cityscapes , portraits and animals.”

Susan Weinberg-Harter, Watercolor

Susan Weinbereg-Harter grew up in London, England and came to San Diego in 1970. She has been drawing and painting in watercolor for many years. After studying and practicing calligraphy extensively, she began incorporating watercolor illustrations in her work. After retirement in 2002, she studied and practiced watercolor more seriously, attending classes and workshops. Susan has been showing her works in galleries around San Diego and has won several awards.

The MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center is located at One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119, and it is open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The MTRP Foundation was formed in 1988 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit public benefit corporation. For more information about the MTRP Art Program, please contact Vicky DeLong, Art Coordinator, at 619-286-1361 or Maggie Holloway, MTRP Foundation, at 619-668-3280.

Images Attached:

"Cooper's Hawk" by Lois Adler-Roussell

"Out of the Blue Nest" by Susanne Flowers

"Old Mission Dam" by Ralph Kingery

"Hurricane, Utah" by Caroline Morse

"Black Forest Backlight" by Shannon O'Dunn

"Caribbean Morning" by Roz Oserin

"Autumn Woods" by Susan Weinberg-Harter